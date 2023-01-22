Anne Falls of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Wednesday January, 18, 2023. She was born on Wednesday August, 16, 1961, in Houston, Texas, to James and Elizabeth Johnson, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Amy Pouncey (Derrell) and Angela Haltom (Jack); sister, Lisa Keen; and grandchildren, Riley and River. along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at McAdams Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

The family has entrusted Neal Funeral Home with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne Falls, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

