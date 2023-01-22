Mary Kathryn Deck, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 18, 2023. She was born on December 4, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to Elonce and Mable Rowe. Growing up in Houston, she attended Reagan High School and met her loving husband of 57 years, Ken Deck.

In 1965, she and Ken married and soon began their family, welcoming four children over the next several years. While residing in Houston, Mary worked as a director for La Petite Academy. After moving to Cleveland, Texas, in 1980, she began working for Cleveland ISD attending to the care of students with special needs.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. After raising her children, she enjoyed being an attentive grandmother, lunching with her sisters, and cruising with Ken. She was a faithful servant of Christ, teaching children’s Sunday School and VBS at their home church, New Hope Baptist.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Elonce and Mable Rowe; siblings Jeffery Rowe, Margaret Gressett, and Rhonda Cornett; daughter Kenna; and son-in-law Doug Taylor.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Deck, daughter Mary Deck, sons Kenneth Deck, Jr. and wife Ginger, Micheal Deck and wife Robin; sisters Betty Burdick, Diane Gautreaux and husband Wayne; grandchildren Wade Taylor and wife Hannah, Ryan Deck and wife Kris, Chelsea Alders and husband Victor, Travis Deck, Jake Taylor and wife Kate, Hailey Deck, Trae Deck, and Natalie Deck; six beautiful great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Services will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church located at 13200 FM 2025, Cleveland, TX 77328. Visitation from 10am – 11am and the funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Squier Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Wade Taylor, Ryan Deck, Jake Taylor, Travis Deck, Trae Deck, Victor Alders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

