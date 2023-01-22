On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Sandra Schefferine Karm gained her Heavenly wings to go reside with her late husband, Richard Karm, for eternity. She was the best wife, most loving mother, and an absolutely selfless Gram, to name a few.

Sandy was born October 2, 1962, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Robert and Joan Schefferine. She married the love of her life, Richard, on October, 18, 1986. Together, they raised their two children, Kristina and Shane, and they traveled the world as a Navy family. She spent the latter part of her life caring for and giving her all to her husband and family.

Sandy was the kind of person you just couldn’t help but love. Her spirit was contagious, and she had a way of always making you feel like you mattered. She was a red headed beauty on skates as a young lady. Not your “typical red head,” she was slow to anger and loved unconditionally. She loved her husband dearly and served and supported him in a way that anyone would admire. She truly enjoyed being a Gram and spending time with her two grandchildren, Bentley and Heath. To say that this amazing woman will be missed is an understatement. A life like hers will leave an impression on all those that had the privilege of knowing such a fine woman.

Sandy is preceded in death by her husband Richard Karm. She is survived by her mother Joan Baxter; daughter Kristina Hicks and husband Adam; son Shane Karm; grandchildren Bentley and Heath Hicks; sisters Linda Adams, her husband, their son and his family and Berni Tomaszewski, her husband, their daughter and her family; brothers-in-law, their wives and children.

The family will hold a memorial service at their home located at 1910 CR 2307 Cleveland, Texas 77327 on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2pm.

