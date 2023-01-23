Rep. Bailes unanimously elected House Chair of Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus

During their first meeting of 2023, House members of the bipartisan Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus elected Representative Ernest Bailes to serve as the House’s Chairman. Bailes replaces former chair, the now retired representative, Lyle Larson.

As Chair, Bailes will serve as the Caucus’ leader in the Texas House of Representatives, helping guide the Caucus’ efforts to supports the time-honored traditions enjoyed by the Lone Star State’s 2.7 million hunters and anglers.

As one of the original 21 legislative sportsmen’s caucuses to organize under the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC) in 2004, the Texas Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus has championed legislation that benefits Texas’ sportsmen, as well as the Lone Star State’s natural resources.

In addition, the Caucus has played a central role in assisting the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation with generating support from the Texas Congressional delegation on important federal legislation that benefits our natural resources and our outdoor heritage in Texas and across the nation.

“I look forward to partnering with my House and Senate colleagues to advance the interests of outdoorsmen all over Texas,” said Bailes. “I have enjoyed the benefits of hunting and fishing for the entirety of my life and look forward to preserving this for the next generation.”

About the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation

Founded in 1989, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF) is the informed authority across outdoor issues and serves as the primary conduit for influencing public policy.

Working with the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC), the Governors Sportsmen’s Caucus (GSC), and the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC), CSF gives a voice to hunters, anglers, recreational shooters, and trappers on Capitol Hill and throughout state capitols advocating on vital outdoor issues that are the backbone of our nation’s conservation legacy.

About the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses: Established in 2004 by CSF, NASC provides the synergy to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting, trapping, and professional fish and wildlife management in state capitols.

With approximately 2,000 legislators who are members of state legislative sportsmen’s caucuses from all 50 states, this unprecedented network of pro-sportsmen legislators provides the nexus and support among the state caucuses which is critical to the successful advancement of pro-sportsmen policies across the nation.

