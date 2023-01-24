Senator Nichols receives committee appointments for 88th Legislature

This week Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released committee assignments for the 88th Legislature.

Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was once again appointed to chair the Senate Transportation Committee and was reappointed to the Senate Finance, Business and Commerce, Local Government, and Redistricting Committees.

“I would like to thank the Lt. Governor for my committee assignments,” said Nichols. “It is an honor to serve on these committees and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues on a variety of issues during this session. As always, I will continue to be a strong voice for East and Southeast Texas.”

Nichols has chaired the Senate Transportation Committee since 2013; the 88th session will mark his fifth session as chair. Before he was elected to the Senate, he served as a Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner for eight years.

“This session we will continue our work to ensure Texas roads are safe,” said Nichols. “We will continue to fund new infrastructure, make improvements on existing roads, and adapt to innovations in the transportation industry.”

Senator Nichols was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2006. He represents 18 counties including the greater part of East and South East Texas and Jefferson County.

