Lucille Bowers, 94, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1928, at her parents’ home in Montgomery County, Texas, to William Marsh and Eva Mae Shepperd, both of whom preceded her in death.

Lucille spent her early life in the Cleveland/Splendora area. She lived in Houston during her children’s school years and was a purchasing agent at Memorial Baptist Hospital. She and Paul started their life together in Bellaire in 1967.

In the mid-seventies they moved to the Cleveland area where they worked together at Liberty Christian Fellowship until their retirement.

After 56 years together, Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Bowers, on December 3, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wm. Stephen Carpenter; granddaughters Mia Christie and Lisa Stockton; grandson, Joseph Paul Meziere; brother William M. Shepperd; sister, Lois O’Neal; and sister-in-law, Mary Helen Bowers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wayne Carpenter and wife (Loretta), Mary Beth Morris and husband (Bill); Jerry L. Carpenter and wife (Diane); Mary Lee Bowers Wyatt; Paul Michael Byars and wife (Glenda); her brother, Walter Burns and wife (Molly); brother-in-law, Clarence L. Bowers; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service for Lucille and Paul will be held at Liberty Church, 200 FM 2025, Cleveland, TX 77328, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12.00 PM.

They touched so many people near and far. For those who cannot be with us at the church, you may live stream the service on YouTube. Search :/lccleveland to view LC Live.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Liberty Church, or online at lccleveland.com

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

