Floyd Sylvester Correll, Jr., 64, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 14, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jo Anne Martin and the late Floyd Sylvester Correll. He graduated from John H. Reagan High School in Houston class of 1976. Floyd proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Floyd enjoyed the simple things in life, some of his hobbies were fishing, hunting, and playing pool. He was truly his sister’s best friend, always being there when she needed him the most. Floyd was also caring and very giving. He never missed an opportunity to help others in need. Floyd will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Floyd was preceded in death by his father; his infant sister Rosemary Correll; his grandparents Callie Morgan, Charlie R. Martin and Martha Jo McCall; and his aunt Mae Russell. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his mother Jo Anne Correll; his daughters Ashley Correll-Adams and wife Darby of Early, Brittany Palmer of Wilsonville, Nebraska, Eva Hendricks of Austin and Jennifer Schulze; his son Jared Correll of Austin; his grandchildren Kinsley Palmer, Kase Palmer, Justin Hendricks and Josh Hendricks; his sisters Theresa Griffin and husband Kenny of Dayton, Kathleen Correll of Houston, Cherie Wollgast and husband Roy of Mullin; his very best friend Chris Decuir, his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service for Floyd will be held at 11am, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77038.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

