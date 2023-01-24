Betty Maxine Marks was born May 23, 1934, in Polk County, Texas, to parents, Lonnie Wortham and Norean Purswell Wortham. She passed away January 19, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 88.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Tractor and Ronnie’s Truck Stop. She was a loving daughter, sister, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Family meant everything to Betty and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Norean Wortham; husband, Fred Ewing Marks; brother, Jimmy Wortham; sisters, Jane Fingleman and Sue Head. Betty is survived by her son and daughter in law, Freddy and Kelli Marks; sister, Patricia Spangler; grandchildren, Casey Marks and Katy Woolley and husband Jesse; great grandson, Hudson Woolley; so many other family members and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 4-7pm.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10 am with Pastor Chuck Fugee officiating. Burial will follow in Boothe Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Casey Marks, David Wortham, Jesse Woolley, Rodney Wortham, Ricky Spangler, Stephen Spangler. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Hudson Woolley, Lonnie Wortham, Darren Head, Jason Fingleman.

