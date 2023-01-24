Willie Mae “Billie” Story was born February 27, 1931, in Austin, Texas, to parents, William Frank Dixon and Allie Mae Crouch Dixon. She passed away January 19, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 91.

Billie worked as a waitress most of her career. Before her retirement, she worked for 35 years at the Union 76 Truck Stop in New Caney, Texas.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, William Frank Dixon and Allie Mae Crouch Dixon; husband, Clayton Story Sr., together in their hearts for 76 years; son, Clayton Story Jr., daughter, Nettie Fox; grandsons, Benjamin Story and Roy Kirchner Jr; granddaughter Suzy Mae Davis; great grandson, Gavin Story; brothers, Bobby Dixon and Calvin Dixon. She is survived by her children, Diana Friend and husband Willard, Gaylene Gidley and husband Tom, Joy Wright and husband Johnny, Martin Story and wife Kathy, Susan Davis, Alan Story, Linda Slattery and Dave Thier; 25 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 2 pm with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Peebles Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be PW Story, Tom Gidley Jr., Johnny Wright Jr., Jimmy Davis, Jared Wright, JT Reid, Patrick Story, and Honorary Pallbearer Calvin Lamont.

