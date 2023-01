In the early morning of October 29, 2022, Janell Leigh “Skyy” Raleigh Jenkins Perez left this world and entered into Peace. Left to remember her are her children, parents, siblings, grandmother, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. She grew up in the Splendora, Cleveland, and Liberty areas, and later moved to Arizona. Her ashes will be interred in the family cemetery in central Texas at a private ceremony on January 28, 2023.

