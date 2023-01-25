Academic Accolades: Local students earn collegiate honors

Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

he students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2022 semester.

Cleveland, Texas

Laderrington Baldwin

David Donjuan

Kelly Elpers

Genesis Fritsche-Sens

Christian Howard

Chelsey Morgan

Faith Reynolds

Shanna Roberts

Briana Torres

Oscar Ventura

Daisetta, Texas

Sarah Taylor

Dayton, Texas

Kayla Chandler

Noah Clearo

Hallee Cognata

Rebecca DeChiro

Phoebe Ickes

Ally Mckinney

Tanya Moore

David Voyles

Hull, Texas

Zoe Powell

Liberty, Texas

Tinley Parker

Cheyenne Williamson

Mont Belvieu, Texas

Jordan Guess

Hannah Pharis

Noah Williams

Letourneau University announces graduates for Fall 2022

LeTourneau University held fall 2022 commencement services recently for around 200 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them were:

Mark Collins, of Hull, who earned a Bachelor of Business Management, Summa Cum Laude.

Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Centenary College announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

A total of 218 Centenary students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the fall semester. Those students who have opted out of publicly sharing their private information are not listed. Students on the Centenary Fall 2022 Dean’s List are listed by their home countries/states and cities.

Representing Dayton, Texas, is Claire Kraus.

Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South.

Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2022 Graduates

The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.

Cleveland, Texas

Dylan Cahoe, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Kelly Elpers, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Jefferson Hicks, Bachelor of Arts, History

Jovana Medina, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Denise Miller, Master of Arts, Counseling

Mikayla Passman, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Dayton, Texas

Shelby Belt, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Thomas Toole, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies

David Voyles, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Dani Ward, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Liberty, Texas

Kade Goodwin, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Kori Tulley, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Dudley named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University

Caitlyn Dudley, a Cleveland student majoring in Primary (P-5) Education, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

Beiza makes the Dean’s List at McKendree University

Congratulations to Valentina Beiza of McKendree University, who was named to the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher. Valentina is a resident of Shepherd, Texas.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also offers degree programs online and is one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest.

Romero named to the Graceland University Fall 2022 Honors List

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2022 fall term have been announced, and Rene Romero of Liberty, Texas, has been named to the honors list.

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Congratulations, Rene! Graceland commends you on your academic success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

