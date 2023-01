The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 22, 2023:

Beall, Christopher – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person

Garner, Billy Joe III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts)

PIlgreen, Wyndee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crockett, John David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mitchell, Cecil Rhea III – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Vela Rodriguez, Mario – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Beall, Christopher Crockett, John David Eaton, Ashley Rene Garner, Billy Joe III Mitchell, Cecil Rhea III Pilgreen, Wyndee Vela Rodriguez, Mario

Share this: Twitter

Facebook