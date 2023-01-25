Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 23, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 23, 2023:

Banda, Larena Madelaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Riley, Marlon Jr. – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Arrest Warrant-Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Stevens, Alison Paige – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plates and Delivery of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Sterling, Kathy Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

