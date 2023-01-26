Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2023:

Gomez, Jonathan – Assault/Family Violence

Mobley, Shannan Blaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Findley, Tyler Matt – Disorderly Conduct

Douglas, Dalton Stone – Disorderly Conduct

Ulat, Clarence Galo – Impersonating Public Servant

Morris, Brian Keith – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Guerrero, Jairo – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief

Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana

Ramos, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone

Rollins, Artie Reed III – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County

Jones, Bradley Dwayne – Parole Violation

Garcia, Erika – Criminal Mischief

