Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 24, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2023:

  • Gomez, Jonathan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Mobley, Shannan Blaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Findley, Tyler Matt – Disorderly Conduct
  • Douglas, Dalton Stone – Disorderly Conduct
  • Ulat, Clarence Galo – Impersonating Public Servant
  • Morris, Brian Keith – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Guerrero, Jairo – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief
  • Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana
  • Ramos, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone
  • Rollins, Artie Reed III – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County
  • Jones, Bradley Dwayne – Parole Violation
  • Garcia, Erika – Criminal Mischief
