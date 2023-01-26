Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2023:
- Gomez, Jonathan – Assault/Family Violence
- Mobley, Shannan Blaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Findley, Tyler Matt – Disorderly Conduct
- Douglas, Dalton Stone – Disorderly Conduct
- Ulat, Clarence Galo – Impersonating Public Servant
- Morris, Brian Keith – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Guerrero, Jairo – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief
- Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana
- Ramos, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone
- Rollins, Artie Reed III – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County
- Jones, Bradley Dwayne – Parole Violation
- Garcia, Erika – Criminal Mischief