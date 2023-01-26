Bowen Leonard “Scooter” Taylor III, 60, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas. Scooter was born on September 1, 1962, to Helen Jeanene Windham and the late Bowen Leonard Taylor Jr. in Liberty, Texas.



Scooter was a man that loved his family fiercely. He loved to be in the woods, whether riding around, muddin’ or hunting. Scooter could light up the room with his smile and could dance a 2-step like no other. He was quite the character who loved to cut up, listen to Gary Stewart and hang out with his family and friends.



Scooter is preceded in death by his father, Bowen Leonard Taylor Jr.; paternal grandparents, Bowen Leonard Taylor Sr. and Hazel Aline Taylor; maternal grandparents, Lois Windham and J.F. Windham; and grandson, Baby Mann.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 20 years Robin Taylor of Liberty, Texas; mother, Helen Jeanene Windham of Hull, Texas; step-mother, Beverly Burnett Taylor of Pinehurst, Texas; son, Michael Chase Taylor and partner Chelsea of Liberty, Texas; daughters, Kayla Powell and husband Justin of Jasper, Texas, Kymber Ann Taylor of Hull, Texas, Heather Johnson of Hardin, Texas; sister, Brandi Lawrence and husband Damon of Pine Hurst, Texas; brother, Shawn Taylor and wife Ginger of PineHurst, Texas; grandchildren, Tripp, Aryanna, Arabella, Konner, Audrey, Colter, Bowen Graham; Scooter is also survived by many loving family members and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.



Honoring Scooter as pallbearers are Doug Leon, Carson Hill, Shaun Flores, Kory Brett, Cole Costlow, Jacob Carr, Scotty Gilmore, and Jude Hudspeth. Honorary pallbearers are Lance Carr, Ernie Pickett, John Stelly, Mike Eastman, Jerry Wayne LeNormand, and Tony Alexander.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bowen “Scooter” Leonard Taylor III please visit our Sympathy Store.

