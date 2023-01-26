Casey Jacob Douglas Birge was born in Liberty, Texas, and grew up in Hardin and Weatherford, Texas, where he graduated high school in 1993. He then married Beth on June 16, 1995. Casey was an extremely hard worker his entire life and always strived to reach his highest potential in everything he did. He worked for ExxonMobil for almost 24 years and was a current employee at PeopleCore in Chaddsford, Pennsylvania, near his home in Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Casey was a highly dedicated and devoted husband, father, pawpaw, son, brother, uncle, coach, and friend. Casey had an outstanding presence and was larger than life. He was a proud family man whose children were the source of his greatest pride and joy. Casey was the kind of man who dropped everything if someone needed help, especially his family. One of his greatest passions in life was coaching. Casey was the kind of coach who made every player feel like they were the best athlete on and off the field and court.

Casey is preceded in death by his grandfathers Hale Douglas Huckabay (PawPaw), Robert L. Birge, Sr., grandmother Lassie Joan Dry, aunt Alvera Faye Birge, and step-father Ronnie D. Bane. He is survived by his wife Beth Coolidge, children Cabe Douglas (Ashtin Schnell), Caleigh Noel, Caden Jacob, and Carol Anne; grandchildren Jeremiah, Elijah, and Jonah all of the greater Houston area; mother Margaret Ann Bane [Huckabay] of Liberty TX, father Robert L. Birge, Jr. of Leona TX; sisters Morgan Wurz (John) of Burleson TX and Tiffani Birge of South Jordan UT; brother Joshua Watkins of Oxford PA; grandmother Virginia Huckabay [Wright] of Liberty TX; uncles Hawl Denton Huckabay of Rockdale TX and James Birge of Hardin TX; nieces and nephews Andrew, Alexander, Aiden, and Audrey Viehweger, John Jr. “Jack,” Dallin, and Kaitlyn Wurz; cousins Erik Thomas, Amber Tristan (Matt), Jamie, Sara, and Cheyenne Birge.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home located at 1304 N. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas 77535. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 331 Vera Lane, Liberty, Texas, 77575. The interment will follow at Linney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to one of the following organizations Casey was an integral part of during his 22 years of coaching youth sports: Huffman Little League, Lake Houston Conquerors or Northside Falcons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

