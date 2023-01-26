Rodney Travis Mayhew of Dayton Texas, the son of William Landon Mayhew and Rose Janelle Weiss, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Rodney came into this world March 1, 1963. Resilient in his youth he grew tall in Houston, Texas and had 3 beautiful children Dezzarie, Alexandra, and Clayton. Later in life, he married his true love. Diane Solis, and from that moment on the two were inseparable and he gained two more children Jennifer and Troy.

In his life, he was an electrician, a skilled welder, and a Heavy Haul Scheduler for Mustang CAT. Far beyond his work, Rodney was an Avid hunter, fisherman and loved every part of the outdoors. He reserved his greatest love for his family, children, and grandchildren. Always with a giving heart and a renewed faith in God, Rodney was a dedicated member of New Life Church in Kenefick and spent many hours of his spare time as the Vice-President of Footprints for the Kingdom, a non-profit ministry that provides shoes and socks to anyone in need.

Rodney is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Mayhew; children – Dezzarie and James Mauldin, Alexandra and Tory Romines, Clayton and Kelsey Mayhew, Jennifer and Chuck Purvis, and Troy and Brooke Neal; 13 grandchildren; siblings- Robert Mayhew, Rhonda Mayhew, and John and Roxanne Salinas; and Numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be Thursday, January 26, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N Cleveland, Dayton, Tx 77535 from 5-8 pm.

The funeral will be Friday at 10 am at New Life Church in Kenefick, 3056 Fm 1008, Dayton, TX 77535

Graveside following the church service at Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington, Tx.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of Rodney can be made to Footprints For The Kingdom.

