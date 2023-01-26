Liberty ISD Education Foundation to host Casino Night fundraiser March 4

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser on March 4, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center on FM 563 in Liberty. All funds raised from the event will go toward innovative teaching grants, which provide students with resources and materials not typically covered by the school district’s budget.

“We have given out close to $300,000 in innovative teaching grants since the organization was founded in 2007,” said Brandon Davis, Liberty ISD Education Foundation president. “Last year, we bought virtual reality goggles for a middle school science class that were $30,000. All of the students get to use them. We also have purchased other items like robotics labs, Legos labs, electric pianos for the music department, smart boards for classrooms and audio/video equipment.”

The Casino Night event will feature games like blackjack, poker, roulette, slot machines and craps – something for everyone. For your $75 ticket, you get a meal and drinks, and complimentary poker chips that can be used to participate in the games.

“You can play all night or until you run out of chips. If you run out of chips, you can purchase more and keep on playing,” Davis said.

At the end of the evening, the poker chips can be traded in for tickets that can be placed in a dozen or so prize boxes. The prizes are valued at $100 or more, and include such items as two tickets to Wicked at the Hobby Center in Houston, rocking chairs, rod and reel combos, cornhole sets and other great prizes.

There will also be a wine pull for $20 per entry. You pay $20 and get to pick one of the wrapped wine bottles. The value of the wine will be $20 or greater. Education Foundation members are donating the wine for the fundraiser, Davis said.

There will also be a separate raffle for $10 a ticket to try for one of two high-value prizes – a Gucci purse or a sportsman’s voucher, each valued at $1,300.

The presenting sponsors are Elite Electrical and Von Schmidt Land and Cattle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by going online to https://www.libertyeducationfoundation.net/ or stopping by the Liberty ISD Education Foundation office at 1517 Trinity Street in Liberty. This is a sell-out event every year, so get your tickets before they are gone. For more information, text or call 936-641-0367.

