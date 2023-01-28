Tammy Lynn Fregia, 59, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Cleveland, TX. Tammy was born to the late Billy Mike Foyil Sr. and Kay Loraine Foyil on May 14, 1963, in Lake Charles, LA. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Mike Foyil Sr. and Kay Loraine Foyil; brother, Jimmy John C. Foyil; 3 grandbabies; and niece, Randi Renee May.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Robert Fregia Sr. of Moss Hill, TX of 42 years; children, Robert Fregia Jr. of Moss Hill, TX, Alicia Settle and husband Adam Kinney of Moss Hill, TX, Jessica Fregia and husband Leroy Weaver of Moss Hill, TX, Lacie Fregia and husband Donovan Griffin of Hutto, TX, Joyce Fregia and husband Max Touchet of Saratoga, TX, and Rodney Fregia and wife Ashley Kahl of Liberty, TX; grandchildren, Kenzie Settle, Anthony Pena, Marlon Riley III, Emma Kinney, Payton Touchet, Sean Smith, Aliyah Pena, Caleb Pena, Aubree Fregia, Kaislee Dills, Kevin Fregia, and Wyatt Weaver; siblings, Ellen May and husband David of Kountze, TX, Jamie Foyil and husband Larry of Beaumont, TX, Kenneth Foyil and wife Karen of Saratoga, TX, Kay Foyil and husband Eugene of Winnie, TX, Billy Foyil Jr. of Beaumont, TX, Jack Foyil of Port Arthur, TX, and a host of the family of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the First Assembly of God Church in Saratoga, TX at 2:00 pm with Pastor Aaron Leger officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the First Assembly of God in Saratoga, TX from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Interment will follow to Moss Hill cemetery in Moss Hill, TX.

Honoring Tammy as pallbearers are LeRoy Weaver, Josh May, Adam Kinney, Donovan Griffin, Rickie Mann, and Kevin Fregia. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Pena, Caleb Pena, and Marlon Riley III.

