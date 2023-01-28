Murder investigation underway in Dayton area

Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a 46-year-old Dayton woman Friday night at a home on CR 4882 in the Dayton area.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Brandy Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband, 52-year-old Darwin Thomas, was detained for questioning.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted an inquest at the scene before ordering an autopsy.

After being interviewed by LCSO investigators and Texas Rangers, Thomas was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Liberty County Jail. Bond information is not available at this time. Thomas’ mugshot also has not been entered in the jail’s database.

Meyers said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the crime and details about what led up to the shooting.

