Daniel Eston Lawrence was born October 3, 1956 in Chincoteague, Virginia, to parents Janet Robinett Lawrence and David Lawrence. He passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the age of 66.

Dan served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He loved the outdoors and he also loved to read. It was not unusual to find him enjoying a good book while also enjoying family time at a park or lake. He loved to work on computers and in recent years had his own computer repair business.

Dan is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Lawrence and Raymond Lawrence. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Janet Jones; father and stepmother David and Gay Lawrence; wife Mary Lawrence; daughters Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Sheffield and husband Corey, Rebecca Ashley and husband Melvin; stepdaughter Melanie Nelson and husband Ben; stepsons Jeff McCullar and wife Amy, Jacob McCullar and wife Nicole; grandchildren Kurt, Aiden, Harmony, Hannah, Colton, Ava, Kayden, Kaleb, Levi, Audrey, Kinsley; brothers Stephen Lawrence and wife Janet, Gary Lawrence and wife Kristen, Jeff Lawrence; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 4:00pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

