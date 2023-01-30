Effie Mae (Vaughn) Walker of Conroe, Texas passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born on October 25, 1925 in San Jacinto County, Texas, to parents Jesse and Laura Vaughn.

Effie Mae married Dee Walker and together they had five children. Effie was extremely hard working and supported her family as well as her deceased brothers’ children who she treated like her own. Effie retired from Walmart in 1989. She is preceded in death by her husband Dee Walker; sons Charles Walker, Sr and Duwayne Walker.

She is survived by her children Arthur Walker, Patsy Walker, Pauline Walker Threeton; grandchildren Clayton Walker, Calvin Walker, Melissa Walker Winfrey, Charles Walker, Jr., Charlie Chick and Hank Chick; niece and caregiver Bobbi Vaughn; and 12+ great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00am at Center Hill Cemetery in Point Blank, Texas.

