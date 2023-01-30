Richard Lee Skweres, 65, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born on Sunday, September 22, 1957, in Houston, Texas to Charles Skweres and Verna (Gurka) Skweres.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Charles Skweres and brother Patrick Skweres. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Joyce Skweres; sons, Joshua and Timothy and daughter, Kathleen; mother Verna Whitehurst, brothers, Mikel Skweres and Larry Skweres; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

