The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2023:

Kudro, Kyle – Driving While Intoxicated-Open Container

Hicks, Joshua Tarel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parker, Devonna – Criminal Mischief

Chisom, Ralyn Michelle – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Laing, Jacob Alex – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Abandoning/Endangering Child, Assault/Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Lusko, Jennifer Sue – Theft of Property

