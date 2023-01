The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 26, 2023:

Spurlock, Ashley Nicole – Possession of Marijuana

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass

McComb, John Robert IV – Parole Violation

Villery, Deqwann Marquis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Sexual Assault

