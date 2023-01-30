Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2023:

Chachere, Brian Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lowe, Talisa Juanice – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication

Glenn, Mike Lee III – Delivery of Marijuana and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Cunningham, Loretta – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Hamilton, Jerrell Desean – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Hill, James Walter III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Marquez, Israel – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Chachere, Brian Lee Cunningham, Loretta Glenn, Mike Lee III Hamilton, Jerrell Desean Hill, James Walter III Lowe, Talisa Juanice Marquez, Israel Godinez, Angel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

