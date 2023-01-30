Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2023:
- Chachere, Brian Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lowe, Talisa Juanice – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication
- Glenn, Mike Lee III – Delivery of Marijuana and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Cunningham, Loretta – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Hamilton, Jerrell Desean – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Hill, James Walter III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Marquez, Israel – Violation of Bond/Protective Order