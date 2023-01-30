Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2023:

  • Chachere, Brian Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lowe, Talisa Juanice – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication
  • Glenn, Mike Lee III – Delivery of Marijuana and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cunningham, Loretta – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Hamilton, Jerrell Desean – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Hill, James Walter III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Marquez, Israel – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
Chachere, Brian Lee
Cunningham, Loretta
Glenn, Mike Lee III
Hamilton, Jerrell Desean
Hill, James Walter III
Lowe, Talisa Juanice
Marquez, Israel
Godinez, Angel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.