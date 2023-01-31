Bird Club to host 30th anniversary celebration in Liberty

The Lower Trinity Valley Bird Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is inviting all present and past members to the LTVBC 30th Reunion Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Liberty Center at Liberty City Hall. Dinner will be provided by LTVBC.

At the reunion, you will have the opportunity to visit with birding friends and meet new birders, view the LTVBC Scrapbook and recall the wonderful birding friends and trips.

“We will honor and recognize our founders, charter members, and past officers. Also, we will have a presentation featuring our past birding trips and our future endeavors,” according to a emailed announcement from Stuart Marcus.

The club is dedicated to the development and encouragement of new birders, the recreational and educational study of birds, and the conservation of birds and their habitats. Members have spent many enjoyable hours admiring the wonderful birds and nature, and have made many great memories and friends.

For more information or to RSVP, please text or call Gary Holmes at 713-366-1722 or email LTVBC at lowertrinityvalleybirdclub@gmail.com

