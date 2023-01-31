$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1.

“I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

According to officials with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, 1 in 10 people in the United States have unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property includes things such as forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents. Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

The Comptroller’s office has returned more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to its owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962. The state is currently holding more than $7 billion in cash and other valuables through the program. The average value of an approved claim is more than $1,000.

There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim — they can do so at any time.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.gov, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH). Texans are also encouraged to check MissingMoney.com to search for property that may belong to them in other states.

