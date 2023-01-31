Mae Keenon-Fregia, 94, of Batson, Texas passed from this life to her eternal home on January 23, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Mae was born March 17, 1928, in Liberty County to parents, Johnny Aaron Majors and Edgeworth Morris Majors.

Mae lived in Hamshire, Texas before moving to Batson where she lived for over 20 years. She was very active in several Baptist Churches in the area. Mae played the guitar and enjoyed music, both gospel and country. Some of her favorite times were spent painting on canvas, traveling and working in her yard. She loved her kids and grandkids and truly relished their visits.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Edgeworth Majors; husbands, Dolen Keenon and James Fregia; sons, Jimmy Keenon and Dolen Andrew Keenon (6 weeks old); granddaughter, Brynn Crites.

Mae was survived by her daughters, Betty Duelm and husband Bob, Marshalene Soliz and husband David, Joyce Lené and late husband Joe; foster son, Danny Burks and wife Karen; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held for Mae at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 with visitation prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas with Pastor David Goran officiating. Pallbearers for Mrs. Keenon-Fregia will be Brian Keenon, Jeff Layton, Kevin Keenon, Scotty Lené, Jay Keenon, Casey Jackson-Lené, David Lené, Layton McCown.

