Daniel Reid Partridge was born October 1, 1991, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Wiley G Partridge Jr and Patricia Lynn Reid Partridge. He passed away January 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 31.

Daniel was a graduate of Cleveland High School Class of 2010. He was attending Texas A&M and was studying Construction Science. Daniel loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wiley G Partridge Sr and Mary Partridge, and Helen Reid; aunt, Patsy Martin.

He is survived by his loving parents, Wiley G Partridge Jr and Patricia Reid Partridge, grandfather, Robert Reid; brother, Michael Shannon Partridge and wife Jennifer; sister, Jennifer Lee Moldenhauer and husband William; uncle, Bob Reid and wife Kim; aunts, Suzanne Jeffcoat and husband Delbert, Betty Ann Ashby and husband Kevin; niece, Audrey Partridge; nephews, Jared Partridge, Caleb Moldenhauer, Gavin Moldenhauer; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Edward Whitmire officiating.

