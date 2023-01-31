Billie “Jean” Schwander

Jean had lived in Dayton since 2017 and had formerly lived in Huntsville, Texas, was a member of the First United Methodist church in Huntsville and was active in many different organizations. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.

Mrs. Schwander was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul Schwander, III.

Survivors include her son, Paul Schwander; granddaughter, Jacqueline Schwander; brother, Kenneth Cox and his wife, Debbie; sister, Joan Baker and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

