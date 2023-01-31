It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rick Wayne Spies. Ricky was born November 5, 1968 and passed away January 25, 2023, at Memorial Herman Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father Virgil Spies, Sr.

Ricky is survived by his loving mother, Lillian; brother, Virgil and wife Sandy; beloved nephew, Seth Spies; aunt, Betty Jane Williamson and husband Jimmy.

Rick liked the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, when they were winning, his GMC truck, and his two cats “Bebo” and “Molly”, and rock music.

Special thanks to the Gaw family and Sherry and Harlan Colvin for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

