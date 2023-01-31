Janie Christine Thibodaux Sickle, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 2, 1957, in Harris County, to Roy Paul and Barbara Jean Morris Thibodaux.

Janie was one who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was loving, and found the most happiness in spending time with her grandson and family, playing outdoors. Although she was a very stubborn person, she also had a softer side about her. Janie was extremely giving and looked forward to helping others. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Earl Sickle; her daughter Antha Sickle; her brothers Paul and Johnny Thibodaux; her sister Paulette Thibodaux. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her grandson Timothy Sickle of Dayton; her nephew Paul Thibodaux and wife Pamela of Dayton; her stepchildren Tammie Harvey Jones of Baytown, Terrie Sickle Dehoyos of Pasadena, Todd Sickle of Liberty, and Troy Sickle of Liberty; her niece Jamie Mayden; her great-nieces and nephews Ethan, Alexis, Ryance, and Arian Thibodaux all of Dayton; her numerous other grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Janie’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny woman that she was.

