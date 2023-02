The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2023:

Wyatt, Mayra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Brenneman, Joseph Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)

Beasley, Sheila Rae – Speeding and Driving While License Invalid

Zaragoza-Eusebio, Fidel – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Beasley, Sheila Rae Wyatt, Mayra Zarogoza-Eusebio, Fidel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook