The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 28, 2023:

Thomas, Darwin – Murder

Miller-Field, Michael – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Yoakum, Brandon Matthew – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

Gomez, Bertha – Theft of Property

Kannard, Patrick – Sexual Assault

Milton, Renea – Hold for Brazoria County

Miranda, Nathan – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Kannard, Patrick Thomas, Darwin Miranda, Nathan Milton, Renea Gomez, Bertha Miller-Field, Michael

Share this: Twitter

Facebook