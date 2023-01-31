Mary Tompkins, 88, died on January 20, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born June 8, 1934, in Telferner, Texas, to parents George and Dean Black Gasch.

Mary had a distinguished career with the city of Beaumont as an administrative assistant in the health department where she retired in 1996. Mary’s hobbies included cooking, reading, and sewing. Mary was a member of the Dayton First Methodist Church. She was also a member of a local Red Hats Society and of the Dayton Methodist Women.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe Tompkins, brothers Billy Gasch and Vernon Gasch, and grandson Tim Winstead. She is survived by daughters Fran Ferrell (Don), Betty Sturrock (Lynn), and Dixie Roberts (Stephen), and sisters Helen Freeman, Evelyn Weems, and Yvonne Dodson and brother Kenneth Gasch and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 11:00 AM on February 11, 2023, at Dayton First Methodist Church with memorial services to follow at 12:00 noon.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the food pantry of the Dayton First Methodist Church.

