Chambers County Children’s Museum welcomes new program director

The Chambers County Children’s Museum is excited to announce the onboarding of a pivotal new staff position. Courtney Dorsey joined the Museum as Program Director on Feb. 1. Dorsey is a proven educator, most recently teaching 2nd grade in the Barbers Hill Independent School System.

“Courtney is a bright, capable and enthusiastic person who adds value in a variety of ways. She brings enthusiasm and a positive attitude to every task,” said Sandra Duree, former BHISD Deputy Superintendent and member of the Chambers County Children’s Museum Board of Directors.

“I believe that learning through exploration and questioning is vital in creating lasting educational achievements,” says Dorsey, “I am excited to step into this position and the opportunity to help children in our community grow into lifelong learners.”

Dorsey resides in Chambers County with her husband, Denton, and two boys, Reese and Jack.

About the Chambers County Children’s Museum

Founded in August 2019, the Chambers County Children’s Museum “seeks to inspire discovery through innovation, hands-on experiences and exploratory play”. The Museum is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the state of Texas with a Board of Directors comprised of 12 community leaders who are passionate about bringing play-centered learning to Chambers County.

In November of 2019, the CCCM Board of Directors partnered with the new owners of the old Thrif-Tee Food Center building located at 10955 Eagle Drive in the heart of Mont Belvieu, Texas, for a free 15-year lease. By the Spring of 2021, the museum completed an extensive analysis of the current state of the building and began work with Mark W. Todd Architects to design the new space. The $4 million renovation began on July 5, 2022, and the general contractor, E & S Construction, is in its final weeks of construction. The Museum is blessed to have over 45 community sponsors and grants from three major foundations. Stay tuned for a grand opening date!

