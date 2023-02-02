Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit

The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1.

Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway. Another deputy from Constable Hayden’s Office located the vehicle near the Grand Parkway and the Hardy Toll Road. When the second deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly fled and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit involved Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, Texas DPS, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, along with the Splendora Police Department, which was relaying information from license plate readers in the area. The pursuit continued northbound, then southbound on Highway 45, finally ending at a business park near Barron Springs Dr. and Blue Ash Dr. in Houston.

Jazzmin Pickney Terran Bada

The fleeing vehicle reportedly struck several other vehicles traveling in the area, as well as a Pct. 3 Deputy’s patrol car.

The driver, identified as Jazzmin Pickney, 25, of Houston, is charged with third-degree felony evading in a motor vehicle, and state jail felony theft. The passenger, identified as Terran Bada, 43, of Houston, was charged with state jail felony theft.

Other charges could be pending from both Montgomery and Harris County.

According to a statement from the Pct. 4 constable’s office, “Constable Hayden and the Pct. 4 deputies work diligently to maintain the safety of the public by bringing those that commit offenses to justice. We have worked hard to form great relationships with surrounding law enforcement and thank all responding agencies for their assistance in getting these fleeing criminals off the streets.”

