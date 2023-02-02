Sandra N Neighbors, 74, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on Thursday, February 5, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to Harold Needham and Sally Arrendell, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Sandra was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd D Neighbors. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Shelia Rogers, Laurie Ely and (Scott), Bridgett Mungia; grandchildren, Courtney, Natalie (Dale), John (Stormy), Shawn, Scotty (Hallie), Chris (Lauren), and Presleigh; great-grandchildren, Keeley, Lane, Augie, Bryleigh, Rylin, Corbin, Vanessa, Bailey, Khaslee, Wesley, Ryland, Phillip; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Celebration for Sandra will be held at Plum Grove Assembly of God on Thursday February 2, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

