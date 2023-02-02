Alice Pearlee “Raney” Patterson, 93, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty, Texas. Alice was born on May 24, 1929, to the late Myron and Ora Boyce “Sharp” in Pearland, Texas. She was united in marriage to Fred L. Raney, Sr. on January 1, 1945.

After Fred’s death in 1967, Alice was united in marriage to Bill Patterson on December 31, 1974. Alice was a full time mother and grandmother, a job that she enjoyed and took seriously. Her children and especially her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She enjoyed cooking for her family and being with them. Even in her later years in life you could mention any family member and she would have a story or stories to tell about them.



Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Ora Boyce; her husbands, Fred L. Raney, Sr. and Bill Patterson; son, Carl and sister, Mary Kliesing.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melba Raney, Kay Joyce and husband Steve, Sandra Carouthers and husband Ricky, and Rhonda Bell and husband Ronald. Her sons, Fred L. Raney, Jr. and wife Linda, Glenn Raney and wife Becky, and Roger Raney and wife Tammy. Also left to cherish her memory are her 10 grandchildren, Donna, Mike, Stephen Jr., Alicia, Ricky, Amanda, Brooke, Hannah, Alison, and Jennifer. Her 17 great grandchildren Peyton, Cole, Brad, Kate, Jacob, Elijah, Rio, Kade, Colton, Shellby, Jacob, Rain, Tristan, Rylee, Michael, Mason, and Lynlee, her 3 great great grandchildren Mackenzie, Oliver, and Zion, and numerous extended family and a host of friends.



She was truly a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and a friend to many who will miss her dearly.



A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 11:00 am at Fairlawn cemetery 501 Wallisville Rd. Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Lamar Shane officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 am until service time at Fairlawn Cemetery.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Alice Pearlee Patterson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

