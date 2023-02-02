Mary Susan “Sue” Lamb Jenkins, 91, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on January 30, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Houston, Texas, on March 19, 1931, to Clarence William Lamb Sr. and Marguerite Kavanaugh Splane. Sue graduated from Liberty High School and went on to graduate from Sam Houston University where she majored in English. She taught school at Cedar Bayou Jr. High School, Liberty Middle School, Immaculate Conception Catholic School, and Anahuac High School. She was the cheer sponsor at Anahuac High School during her time there and loved taking care of “her girls”!

She married the love of her life, Jerry Jenkins, on June 28, 1958, and moved to Hankamer, Texas to raise their three sons, John, Jerold and Jay on the Jenkins rice farm. She never let anyone go hungry, as she kept all of her farmers fed with lunch almost every day for over 60 years, and countless numbers of family and friends had the pleasure of eating lunch at her house.

Sue enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, cooking, and cheering on the Astros. She was well known for her famous rice salad. She was a founding member of the Chambers County Republican Party. She was an active member of the Chambers County Republican Women, the Wallisville Heritage Park, the Quilt Guild, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a devout Catholic. She had a servant’s heart and loved giving her time and efforts to her family and community.

She leaves behind her sons, John Jenkins and wife, Jacqueline Jenkins, of Hankamer, Texas; Jerold Jenkins and wife, Alicia Jenkins, of Fort Worth, Texas; and Jay Jenkins and wife, Jeanette Jenkins of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Justin Jenkins of Hankamer, Texas; Katherine Jenkins of Fort Worth, Texas; and Alexis Craig and husband, Tyler Craig of Fort Worth, Texas; and great-grandchildren Jack and Juliet Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jenkins, her grandson Zachary Jenkins, her parents Clarence William Lamb Sr. and Marguerite Kavanaugh Splane, and her siblings Clarence William Lamb, Jr., Michael Lamb, and Martha Patricia Griffin.

Funeral services will be at 10am Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac, Texas with Father Phillip Tran officiating. Internment will follow at the Anahuac Cemetery immediately following. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5-7pm, at Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Jenkins, Tyler Craig, James Gibson, Jesse Dee Leggett, Everett “Tan” Williams, and Michael Charlton.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to her personal caregivers, Effie White, Marilyn Albritton, and Shirley Houser and the staff at Harbor Hospice Care whom she loved and who loved her in return. A special thanks to Cristobal and Estela Hernandez for love and dedication to the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Baylor Scott & White, Annette C. & Harold C. Simmons Transplant Institute, 1400 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104 for all the care and support they gave to her beloved grandson, Zachary.

