Dona May Ellis was born September 12, 1939 in Windsor Ontario, Canada to parents William Frost and Mamie Hunter Frost. She passed away January 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 83. Dona loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with all of them. Dona will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mamie Frost; husband, Denis Ellis; sons, Kevin Passa and Chip Ellis; daughter, Jo’Anne Passa; brother, Bill Frost; grandson, Dennis Jr.

Dona is survived by her beloved daughter, Kelly Marmon and husband, Dennis; step children, Jay Ellis and Jodi Ellis; grandchildren, Mamie Lamas, Melisa Harden, Jamie Frazier, Kristen Kelly, Kyle Ellis; great grandchildren, Thearsa, Ashley, Zoe, Jaden, Jeromy, Madison, Nevin, Shawn, Dylan, Isabel, Ivy, Carson; great great grandchildren, Da’Marcus, Kaliah, Rai’Lynn, Jayden, Kentrell, Jayce.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 11am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

