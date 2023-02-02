Mildred Louise “Millie” Rousseau, 78, of Houston, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Houston. She was born September 19, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to her late parents, Julius Rousseau and Sarah Gillespie Rousseau.

Millie was a longtime resident of Houston and previously resided in Louisiana. She loved to sew, work on crafts, was an outstanding cook and a wonderful mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Thurmond Rousseau, Carl Rousseau and Clifford Rousseau.

Survivors include her children Bobby Holland and his wife, Donna, Phil Blankenship and Cara Blankenship; grandchildren, Josh, Keegan, Nathan, David and Brittney; several great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Meredith and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Villalobos, David Villalobos, Keegan Werner, Robert Jones, Bill Wright, Kenny Davis and Calvin “Coonie” Martin.

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

