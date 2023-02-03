Bobby Ray Dunigan, 93, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1929, in Maysville, Oklahoma, to his parents Jack and Oneta Dunigan.

Bobby was a loving and very kind person. He was funny and always a happy go lucky. Bobby loved to fish, shrimp and have cookouts with his family. While working in the Refinery at Chevron, Bobby and his family relocated to Liberty and has been here for about 45 years. Bobby had quarter-Indian blood and was part of the Chickasaw Tribe. He will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Oneta Dunigan, his first wife Janette Schnider, his second wife Nadine Clark Dunigan and his son Edward Dewayne Dunigan.

Graveside service will take place on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

