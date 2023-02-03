Lee David Gilbert, 44, of Cleveland, Texas peacefully went to be with his Savior on January 31,2023 while supported by his family at home, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Lee was born on July 16, 1978, to David and Judy Gilbert in Baytown, Texas. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Esther and Arnold Gilbert and Ruby and Harry Scott, Jr.; uncles, Doyle and Rayburn Gilbert, and Ronnie and Harry Scott III; aunt, Sherain Scott; and cousin, Cindy Bobo.

Those left to carry on his memory are the daughters he adored, Lilly Carolena and Savannah Grace Gilbert; his parents, David and Judy Gilbert; his older sister, Laura Hunter and husband,Todd; his younger sister Lynsey Foreman and husband, Cody; nieces and nephew, Clair and Jonah Hunter, and Olivia Foreman; and countless extended family members and friends that were as close as family.

Lee was a mischievous little boy who grew up to be a mischievous teenager, and eventually a fun-loving man. He graduated from Tarkington High School in 1996 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Evangel University in 2001. The epitome of a middle child, Lee always enjoyed the attention of a group to share another of his crazy stories or jokes that would leave us rolling with laughter. He loved to play like a kid and did so every chance he got. If there was a ball to throw or a pool to splash in, he was right there. Only a few short months ago, he was living it up at the trampoline park with his daughters and niece. He loved his Astros and enjoyed sports in all forms–football, basketball, baseball, and even soccer. Thanks to his great friends and family, he got to catch quite a few amazing games. But his favorite thing was to proudly watch his daughters, nieces, and nephew perform and compete in their sports and activities. They couldn’t have asked for a better cheerleader.

Prior to his diagnosis in September 2019, Lee lived and worked in Terrell, Texas, attending Terrell First Assembly. He was very involved in his church and local community. Lee served as Vice President of Adopt-a-Block Terrell and volunteered with Our Calling homeless ministry. He spent countless hours organizing the Terrell food pantry as well as providing support and ministry to the members of his community. Lee had a heart for sharing God’s love everywhere he went, but especially with homeless individuals he would encounter. Lee routinely carried restaurant gift cards around with him just in case he saw someone who needed a meal.

In recent years, Lee discovered writing as a way of sharing his walk with the Lord. He shared his humorous small losses like his fantasy football picks or stock market ventures.

He shared his big losses like his health, his job, and many other things that brought him heartache. He insisted on transparency in his struggles with the hope that he could light the way for others who might be struggling, too. But along the way, he also shared huge gains. He gained friends and family who have blessed, supported, comforted, and prayed for him without ceasing. Most of all, he gained an intimate knowledge of his Savior. We were often regaled with stories of how God had blessed him that day or answered a specific prayer.

These stories were faith-building for all of us, but they were his daily sustenance and reassurance that indeed he was never alone. He found purpose in sharing his journey with us to encourage us all to seek our own relationship with Christ. His family could not think of a more fitting elegy than the words he wrote himself…

“I have a passion for more of Jesus that cannot be quenched…However, our relationship is so much deeper than that. He never said it would be easy; He promised to never leave me or forsake me. And that is a promise He has kept. God is good. His presence is sweet. He is my friend, and He has been a great counselor to me. This journey has been FILLED with God’s blessings and I am looking forward to what is ahead.”

Visitation will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday February 3, 2023, from 6pm-9pm. Service will be on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 2pm First Assembly in Humble TX.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lee Gilbert, please visit our floral store.

