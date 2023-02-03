Liberty ISD announces teachers, paraprofessionals of the year

Liberty ISD Superintendent Dustin McGee is happy to announce the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.
“With all my heart I believe that Liberty ISD has the most talented, hard working and dedicated team of educators in the state of Texas. The work that is done each day by our faculty and staff to serve and support our students, families and community comes from a calling and passion that is evident to anyone familiar with the work we do,” said McGee. “I am so proud of all of our educators and staff and want to extend a special congratulations to the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.”
San Jacinto Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Leah Kelley
Paraprofessional of the Year: Megan Fregia
Liberty Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Bobbi West
Paraprofessional of the Year: Shane Parker
Liberty Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Lori Stephenson
Paraprofessional of the Year: Cintya Montes
Liberty High School
Teacher of the Year: Charles Watson
Paraprofessional of the Year: Stacey Armstrong
The Masonic Lodge will host an upcoming banquet honoring this year’s recipients, and two of these teachers will be selected to represent our District in Region 5 as the Liberty ISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“Please join me in congratulating all of our winners, and as always I am #proudtobeapanther,” wrote McGee.