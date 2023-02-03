Liberty ISD announces teachers, paraprofessionals of the year

Liberty ISD Superintendent Dustin McGee is happy to announce the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.

“With all my heart I believe that Liberty ISD has the most talented, hard working and dedicated team of educators in the state of Texas. The work that is done each day by our faculty and staff to serve and support our students, families and community comes from a calling and passion that is evident to anyone familiar with the work we do,” said McGee. “I am so proud of all of our educators and staff and want to extend a special congratulations to the 2022-2023 Campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the Year.”

San Jacinto Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Leah Kelley

Paraprofessional of the Year: Megan Fregia

Liberty Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Bobbi West

Paraprofessional of the Year: Shane Parker

Liberty Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Lori Stephenson

Paraprofessional of the Year: Cintya Montes

Liberty High School

Teacher of the Year: Charles Watson

Paraprofessional of the Year: Stacey Armstrong

The Masonic Lodge will host an upcoming banquet honoring this year’s recipients, and two of these teachers will be selected to represent our District in Region 5 as the Liberty ISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“Please join me in congratulating all of our winners, and as always I am #proudtobeapanther,” wrote McGee.

