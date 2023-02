The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

RANGEL, Gerardo RALIEGH, Kerria Lashay POWER, Terry Deon POWER, James Arthur II PERRY, Glenda Marie PEREZ GONZALEZ, Erick LEONARD, Angela Mechelle LANDERS, Scott Jason JACKSON, Kiyana Traequal BARNES, Cody Ray

