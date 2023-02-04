Chambers County Sheriff: Street racing leads to fatality on I-10

A motorist was killed Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., on I-10 in Chambers County.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said his agency received numerous 911 calls just before the crash regarding multiple vehicles racing on the interstate, eastbound toward Mont Belvieu toward Winnie.

At 2:45 p.m., a deputy located one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie.

Photo from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple sports cars were in the area but left the scene upon the deputy’s arrival. The deputy made contact at the car and discovered the driver deceased.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

“This is a reminder that street racing kills. Anyone with information regarding this group of vehicles is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

