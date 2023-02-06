Clyde Barnard Covey was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Grimm Covey. He went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 95. Clyde proudly served our country in the US Navy as a WWII era veteran.

After returning home from the military, Clyde went to the University of Houston and received a degree in Engineering. He soon met and married the love of his life, Johnnie Juanita Duren, and they were married for 62 years before her passing.

Clyde trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young man of 8 years old. In marriage, he and his wife raised their family to know the Lord. He was also ordained as a Deacon and faithfully served the Lord in several Baptist churches throughout his life. Clyde was very witty with a wonderful sense of humor and was dearly loved by all of his family.

Clyde was employed for 33 years at Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a turbine engineer and manager.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Covey; his beloved wife of 62 years, Johnnie Covey; brother, George Covey; sisters, Audrey Secrest, Cleo Wooley, Vivian Pike, and Darlene Chesser. He is survived by his children, Michael Covey and wife Lynn, Robin Leal and husband Rolando, and Mark Covey and wife Kathy; along with 30 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023 at the New Hope Baptist Church at 10 am with Pastor Derral Shelton officiating. Burial will be in the Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, Texas on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2pm. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jonathan Covey, David Covey, Micah Covey, Joshua Leal, Margarito Leal, Jose Leal. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Leal, Robert Leal, Ryan Leal, and Josiah Covey.

