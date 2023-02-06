Coley Edgar Wright, Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Dayton. He was born December 8, 1932, in Dayton, to his late parents, Coley Edgar Wright, Sr. and Pearl Eanes Wright.

Mr. Wright learned the meat business, at an early age, while helping his father in their market. He was a member of The Associated FFA Club and participated in some rodeo events including calf roping and tie down and was a cowboy, working on ranches around the Dayton area.

Upon the death of his father, Coley ran his father’s grocery store eventually moving into the meat processing business and then to Norcross Grocery Store preparing their BBQ.

He had a fondness for woodworking and loved making tables, clocks, cradles, candle holders, walking canes and walking sticks.

Mr. Wright also served in the Coast Guard for 3 years including 2 of those years stationed in Galveston.

Preceding him in death were his parents; 2 sisters, Peggy LeBeau and her husband, Jack and Billie Faye Kimbrell and her husband, Glenn and one niece, Glenda Faye Hall.

Survivors include his sister, Yvonne Wright of Dayton and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

